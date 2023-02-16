Plan prepared to meet water needs in summer

Islamabad : The civic agency has prepared a conservation plan to meet the water requirements of the city in the summer season.

According to this plan, the city planners would try to store as much water as possible in the coming weeks besides providing the required amount of water to the residents of the city. The official statistics showed that the total water production capacity at the moment in seven sources of potable water is 83.5 million gallons per day (mgd) including Simly Dam (36mgd), Tubewells (30mgd), Khanpur Dam (12mgd), Korang Waterworks (2.40mgd), Shahdara Waterworks (1.60­mgd), Saidpur Waterworks (0.80mgd) and Noorpur Waterworks (0.70mgd).

The water requirement in the city is comparatively low due to the winter season which can enable the civic agency to store some amount of water for the coming months. Under the plan, it has also been decided to fully implement the laws that impose fine on residents for wasting water for car washing or gardening. The rainwater harvesting system will also be made mandatory in every building covering above one kanal of land.

The figures showed that the water requirement is fast increasing in the east and west of the city due to rapid urbanisation along with the motorway and Islamabad International Airport. The availability of potable water is satisfactory in Zone-IV and Zone-V due to the Simly Dam, Rawal Dam, Soan River and Korang River. These water bodies also help improve the level of groundwater reservoirs in these zones.

An official said, “We are preparing ourselves for the summer season when the water requirements will increase manifold in the city. Now we have the plan to conserve water being acquired from seven different sources.” He said “There was a time when we were losing around 30mgd of water daily due to multiple factors. We have taken effective measures and the ratio of loss of water has considerably been reduced.”