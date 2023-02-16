900 bottles of liquor recovered

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested a liquor supplier and recovered 900 bottles of liquor from his possession during a crackdown here on Wednesday.
The supplier was identified as Zahid, said the police spokesman. The accused has a record in drug cases, SHO Kahuta said other facilitators of the accused will also be arrested. SP Saddar appreciated the performance of the police team and said that the ongoing crackdown against drug dealers and liquor suppliers will be accelerated.
Meanwhile, a drug dealer Naeem alias Guddu opened fire on the police party in the Waris Khan area and ran away from the scene. However, police arrested the co-accused namely Shafiq while taking action, and confiscated the vehicle used in
the crime. Police also recovered arms and drugs from the vehicle.
