Two street criminals held

Rawalpindi: In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday arrested two street criminals and recovered four mobile phones, weapons, a motorcycle, and other items from their possession.
According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police arrested two members of a street criminal gang identified as Fazal and Akbar, wanted in various cases. He informed that the police team, constituted under the supervision of SHO Pirwadhai Police Station on the directives of the Superintendent of Police, Rawal, conducted a raid and managed to net the accused and recovered four mobile phones, weapons, a motorcycle, and other items from their possession. The accused have been sent to jail for an identification parade, he informed. A case has also been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.
