Man arrested for raping 11-year-old girl

Rawalpindi: Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a suspect for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl in the Saddar Wah Police Station area.

According to the police spokesman, Saddar Wah police on the application of the victim’s father registered a case last week and started an investigation. The police team under the supervision of Superintendent of Police, Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan utilising modern technology and working with human intelligence managed to net the suspect who had escaped after the offense, the spokesman said. Rawalpindi Police were implementing the zero-tolerance policy against torture and rape, he added.