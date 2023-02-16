Man arrested for raping 11-year-old girl

Rawalpindi: Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a suspect for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl in the Saddar Wah Police Station area.
According to the police spokesman, Saddar Wah police on the application of the victim’s father registered a case last week and started an investigation. The police team under the supervision of Superintendent of Police, Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan utilising modern technology and working with human intelligence managed to net the suspect who had escaped after the offense, the spokesman said. Rawalpindi Police were implementing the zero-tolerance policy against torture and rape, he added.
Rawalpindi The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police here on Wednesday foiled two bids to smuggle 820 wheat...
Islamabad Roshan Packages, a leading manufacturer of corrugated and flexible packaging, on Wednesday expressed keen...
Islamabad : Capital Development Authority Chairman Captain Noorul Amin Mengal on Wednesday called a meeting of...
Islamabad : The Excise and Taxation Department Islamabad has registered a total of 74,524 vehicles during the last...
Islamabad : Chairperson of the Parveen Shakir Trust Parveen Qadir Agha announced on Wednesday launch of ‘Amjad...
Islamabad : The civic agency has prepared a conservation plan to meet the water requirements of the city in the summer...
Comments