PSCA’s wrestler wins gold medal

LAHORE:Punjab Safe Cities Authority’s Wrestler Haroon Masih won the gold medal in Punjab Police Inter-Range Wrestling Championship 2023. Haroon fought in the 79Kg category and managed to ace matches against fellow wrestlers from Gujranwala, Sahiwal, and other Punjab districts. In the final of the Police Wrestling Championship held in Gujranwala, he defeated the wrestler of Gujranwala Police and won the gold medal. PSCA MD Muhammad Kamran Khan congratulated the player and gave a cash prize and a certificate of appreciation.