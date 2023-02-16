15 global theatre makers attend workshop

LAHORE:International Theatre Workshop hosted by Assitej Pakistan is being attended by 15 theatre makers from seven countries in Lahore. For the 4th time since 2018, ASSITEJ Pakistan is hosting international theatre workshop in Lahore titled ‘Next Generation’.

The workshop that started on 9th February will continue till 18th February while series of workshops from master trainers and mentors like Asghar Nadeem Syed, Ahmad Bilal, Bina Jawwad, Huma Safdar, Mobeen Ejaz, Aamir Nawaz and Shoaib Iqbal are part of the programme. Theatre makers from Pakistan, Lithuania, Iceland, Finland, Sri Lanka, Mexico and USA are part of the residency programme which is bringing emerging artistes together to share, exchange, learn and present. The programme has a showcase of projects and works, discussion sessions, development of collaborative performances and performance showcase.

Asghar Nadeem Syed, a well-acclaimed writer of Pakistan, through his session named “Modern theatre and its challenges in Pakistan” highlighted how theatre in Pakistan got modernised. He said that all those who are still connected with their past, will have a bright future.

In another session, Huma Safdar talked about contribution of Punjabi folk culture and Sufism towards evolution of today’s theatre. She shared Bulleh Shah’s poetry with the participants and it was thoroughly enjoyed by them. Bina Jawwad introduced Kathak dance. Her session was focused on progress through self-belief.

These theatre makers will produce three short theatre plays named ‘Deadtime’, ‘A colourful night’ and ‘Dun Duna Dun’, on 17th February at Aangun Centre for learning and culture and on the 18th, same plays will be performed by these performers at Kinnaird College.