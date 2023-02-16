Storytelling importance for building peace highlighted

LAHORE:Pakistan – Youth Development Foundation in collaboration with the CERITA Jammi and the Meta/Facebook launched a storytelling training programme for youth, in which 18 young peace-builders were trained to utilise story-telling techniques for countering hate speech and promoting social cohesion. As a culmination of this programme, the storytelling for peace-building festival was organised at the Punjab University Gender Studies Department, which was attended by students from different disciplines and backgrounds. The festival was a day-long event that brought together different stakeholders, including academia, journalists, representatives of civil society, and the Human Rights and Minorities Affairs department, who shared their valuable inputs.

Youth Development Foundation Executive Director Shahid Rehmat shared that the initiative would help the youth, civil society and government institutions fostering empathy, and improving understanding in the society. He said the stories of young peace-builders would inspire the youth to get engaged for building constructive narrative.

The panelists at the festival shared their views on the importance of storytelling for promoting social cohesion and countering hate speech. Dr Ra’ana Malik, Head of the Department of Gender Studies, emphasised the role of storytelling in creating empathy and understanding among individuals from diverse backgrounds.