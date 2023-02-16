Punjab launches drive against wheat hoarders

LAHORE:The provincial government has decided to take strict action against wheat hoarders. Instead of illegally storing it, wheat hoarders should bring grains to the market, stressed Zaman Wattoo, Secretary Food Punjab on Wednesday. He warned that the illegally stored wheat would be confiscated by the government. For this purpose, he stressed, special teams have been formed to raid warehouses. Wattoo said he would himself supervise the raids. Those who have not cleared their wheat stocks yet should update their data with the authorities concerned.