At least 39 dead in Panama migrant bus crash

PANAMA CITY: At least 39 people, most of them undocumented US-bound migrants who had just survived a perilous jungle crossing, died in a bus crash in Panama early on Wednesday, officials said.

Updating the toll from 33, Panama´s National Migration Service said the injured were being treated at various hospitals and clinics, without saying how many there were. The latest toll, it added, was based on “preliminary information.”

The bus had “66 passengers on board” when it crashed with a minibus some 400-km west of the capital Panama City, the press statement said. The bus was transporting migrants who had crossed the Darien Gap -- an inhospitable jungle area bordering Colombia -- westward toward Costa Rica from where they aimed to continue their journey through Central America and Mexico, and ultimately to the United States.