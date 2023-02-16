Three Philippine police officers surrender over killing of Spanish man

MANILA: Three Philippine police officers wanted for the alleged murder of a Spanish businessman in 2020 have turned themselves in to the authorities, the justice ministry said on Wednesday.

Diego Lafuente was shot dead during a police drug operation in General Luna municipality on the southern island of Siargao, a popular surfing and holiday destination. He was among the many thousands of people killed during the drug war launched by former president Rodrigo Duterte and continued by his successor Ferdinand Marcos.