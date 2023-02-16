73 migrants ‘presumed dead’ after shipwreck off Libya: UN

GENEVA: Dozens of migrants are believed to have died in a shipwreck off Libya, with only seven survivors found so far, the United Nations said on Wednesday.

“At least 73 migrants are reported missing and presumed dead following a tragic shipwreck off the Libyan coast yesterday (Tuesday),” the UN´s International Organisation for Migration said. The boat carrying 80 people had departed Qasr Al-Akhyar, some 75-km east of the capital, Tripoli, and was heading to Europe.

So far, 11 bodies have been retrieved by the Libyan Red Crescent and the local police, IOM said. And the UN migration agency said that “seven survivors who made it back to Libyan shores in extremely dire conditions are currently in the hospital”.