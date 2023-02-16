Survivors plucked from rooftops as New Zealand cyclone kills four

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand: Military helicopters winched stranded storm survivors to safety in New Zealand on Wednesday, after Cyclone Gabrielle killed four people and displaced 10,500 more.
With the storm now fading into the South Pacific, rescue teams are finally reaching regions cut off by days of torrential rain and gale-force winds. The New Zealand military deployed three NH90 helicopters on reconnaissance and rescue flights to the hard-hit Hawke´s Bay area, finding families, pets and workmates clustered on sodden zinc rooftops -- surrounded by a sea of murky, debris-filled floodwater.
“In some cases, floodwaters were up to the second storey of homes where people were being rescued,” a military spokesperson said. The disaster has severed roads, collapsed houses and cut power across a swathe of New Zealand´s North Island, home to more than three-quarters of the country´s five million residents.
