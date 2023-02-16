Israel broadens law to strip ‘terror’ convicts of citizenship

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel expanded on Wednesday its policy of stripping citizenship over “terrorism” offences, with parliament announcing lawmakers had passed legislation against those who receive funds from the Palestinian Authority (PA).
The bill, which passed with 94 votes in favour and 10 against, also paves the way for Israel to expel people from country or annexed east Jerusalem. Lawmakers approved “the revocation of citizenship or residency of a terrorist operative who receives compensation (from the PA) for committing an act of terrorism,” a statement from parliament said. The PA gives stipends to numerous families of prisoners, or detainees themselves, including those convicted of killing Israelis.
