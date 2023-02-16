Assad welcomes ‘positive stance’ from Arab nations

DAMASCUS: Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Wednesday welcomed “any positive stance” from Arab nations, including many that severed ties with Damascus since the outbreak of its civil war.

His remarks came during a meeting with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in Damascus, after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake rocked Turkiye and Syria on February 6, leaving a combined death toll of nearly 40,000 people.

Safadi´s visit is the second by a top Arab diplomat to Syria since the quake, after Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan also met Assad in Damascus on Sunday. “The Syrian people welcome and respond to any positive stance towards them, especially from the Arab brothers,” Assad said.