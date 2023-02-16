‘Someone else’ could be running Twitter this year, says Musk

DUBAI: Twitter boss Elon Musk said on Wednesday that a new CEO might be running the online platform by the end of 2023, after a “rollercoaster” since he took full ownership last year.

“I´m guessing probably towards the end of this year should be good timing to find someone else to run the company,” he told the World Government Summit conference in Dubai via video.

“I need to stabilise the organisation and make sure it´s in a healthy place and that the product roadmap is clearly laid out... I think it should be in a stable position around the end of this year.”

Musk paid $44 billion for his favourite social media platform and exiting day-to-day operations would allow him to deflect criticism that he is neglecting his other ventures, especially car company Tesla, which has seen its share price plummet since he took over Twitter.