Biden demands Congress act on gun violence after latest mass shooting

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden called on Congress on Wednesday to act against America´s epidemic of gun violence, one day after a new massacre on a Michigan university campus killed three people and injured five.

As the leader of a nation plagued by daily shootings, Biden said he had promised the state´s Democratic governor the “deployment of all necessary federal law enforcement.” The gunman shot his victims, all students, during a rampage on the Michigan State University (MSU) campus before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound several hours later.

At an emotional press conference in Lansing, the capital of the north-central state, police said the 43-year-old suspect, Anthony McRae, had no affiliation with the school and had been found dead around midnight on Monday.

At the briefing, a visibly shaken Governor Gretchen Whitmer called the issue of gun violence a “uniquely American problem.” Speaking to reporters, she said the university had become “another place that is supposed to be about community and togetherness shattered by bullets and bloodshed.” Biden drove the point home in two successive White House statements. “Too many American communities have been devastated by gun violence,” he said.