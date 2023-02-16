Zalmi, Qalandars fined for slow over rate

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi were fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their two-run victory over Karachi Kings in the second match of the HBL PSL 8 here at the National Stadium on Tuesday.

Peshawar Zalmi were ruled to be one over short of their target by match referee Ali Naqvi, who took into consideration time allowances before arriving at the decision.

As such, and in accordance with Article 2.22 of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, each player was fined 10 percent of his match fee.