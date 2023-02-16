Dahani, Hamza out of league due to injuries

KARACHI: Multan Sultans received a huge blow when their frontline pacer Shahnawaz Dahani was ruled out of HBL PSL 8 due to a fractured finger in his bowling hand.
“We wish him a speedy recovery and hope to see him back with the team soon,” Multan Sultans said in a press statement.
Young pacer Mohammad Ilyas has been included in his place in the squad.
Meanwhile, Karachi Kings' fast bowler Mir Hamza was ruled out of the league due to a fractured finger. “Our thoughts are with him, and we wish him a speedy recovery. The Karachi Kings family is with you, Mir!” said Karachi Kings on Wednesday.
Hamza hurt his finger in the game against Peshawar Zalmi here on Tuesday after he had bowled only two overs and had to leave the field.
He was then taken to hospital for scans.
