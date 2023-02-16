Kohler happy with match-winning knock

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi's English batsman Tom Kohler-Cadmore was happy with his match-winning knock against Karachi Kings here at the National Stadium on Tuesday night.

“If I have a good day I like to win for my team. So that’s what I am trying to do when I go out and thankfully today we just got over the line,” Kohler told a post-match news conference.

“Any win if it starts the tournament in the right direction is great. Although we got a two-run victory but any win is a win and it gives you confidence,” Kohler said.

Kohler hit a fine 92 and added 139 for the third wicket with skipper Babar Azam to help Zalmi post 199-5 in their 20 overs.

He said that he also enjoyed Babar’s super class from the other end. “Yes, it was first experience of playing under Babar Azam. Obviously we played very well today. It was nice to see pure class and timing and it was nice to watch from the other end. He also allowed me to take aggressive options at times. The way he plays he is in complete control. We built a very good partnership together,” Kohler said.

“Obviously Babar played brilliantly and great with full license and we spoke about as a team, batting partnerships, match-winning partnerships and today we were able to do that with me and Babar. And captaincy wise despite no balls he was very calm out there and I think we managed it well in the last over and before the last ball was bowled, we made conversation out there that we just stay behind the line and don’t give them an extra because they were needing nine,” Kohler said.

In the last over, bowled by Khurram Shehzad, Kings needed 16 runs and they scored 13 to lose the game by two runs.

Asked how was the experience of playing under Kamran Akmal as the batting consultant, Kohler said it has been great. “We did practice under him. It was real fun and it was different for me because in England you are quite traditional and over here coaches are slightly different so we do different drills, different moves, like under-arm quick movement and everything. It has been raising my confidence and I am enjoying being around him,” he said.

Kohler has been very impressed by Pakistan’s fast bowling. “In Pakistan everyone bowls 90 miles an hour and for me it’s a big difference and I found out here that all pitches are very nice to bat on and sometimes extra pace helps and the fast bowling here is second to none in the world. It’s nice for me as well as conditions here are good for batting,” he said.

He also praised Mohammad Amir. “I still think he (Amir) is still a very dangerous bowler. I have played against him quite a lot now and I safely can say he bowled me the best delivery of my career, two balls in a row in England,” he said.

“In today’s game he bowled square off the off stump. Mohammad Haris came out and in the first over he achieved the first punch and for us as a team was massive to gain momentum.”