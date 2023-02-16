Fiery Ihsanullah helps Sultans crush Gladiators

LAHORE: Multan Sultans attack led by Ihsanullah flattened Quatta Gladiators in the third match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL), at the Multan Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Ihsan’s five-wicket haul knitted a pathway of victory for Multan Sultans, who the other day had fought well against Lahore Qalandars.

After bowling Quetta out for jus t 110 in 18.5 overs, Multan reached the target in 13.3 overs.

Despite having little to defend, Quetta had an approach that if the wicket supported Sultans bowlers it would surely be beneficial for them as well. That attitude earned them an early wicket when medium pacer Nuwan Thushara trapped Shan Masood (3) lbw in the second over, but that was the only wicket to fall during the innings.

Mohammad Rizwan with patience and Rilee Rossouw with aggression did not let Quetta's strategy work well. As Rizwan held one end steady, Rossouw smacked every loose delivery coming his way for a boundary. He got his fifty off just 33 balls and then went on to score 78 in 42 balls. Rizwan scored 28 in 34 balls. Rossouw hit nine fours and three sixes while Rizwan timed two strokes across the ropes.

“I have been playing so much cricket so this was just another game. I am feeling pretty alright. On batting in Multan, it is fantastic to be back here and playing in front of a crowd,” said Rossouw. "Everyone loves this franchise and everyone plays from the heart. The way we treat each other is with a lot of respect and we enjoy playing," he added.

It was the pace trio of Sameen, Abbas Afridi, and Ihsan that gave their team an early edge over Quetta. Ihsan was on fire throughout his quota of overs.

Ihsan claimed two back to back wickets to push Quetta to the wall.

Sameen struck in his first over bringing down the rivals run scoring battery Martin Guptill after he made seven runs. The next to fall was Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, who was caught at mid-on by Kieron Pollard off Abbas Afridi.

Quetta lost Sarfaraz Ahmed when Ihsan bowled a fiery delivery to rattle the stumps. The skipper went back after scoring just two runs. Ihsan struck again in his second over, as he sent destructive batter Jason Roy packing after scoring 27 runs, the highest from his side.

The tall bowler continued to impress with his fiery pace. He trapped in-form Iftikhar Ahmed for an lbw, reducing Quetta to 46-5. A few overs later Usama Mir struck with the wicket of Mohammad Nawaz and Ihsan dismissed Umar Akmal, who produced 11 runs in 14 balls. Nawaz made 14 in 18 balls. Ihsan for his fifth wicket targeted Naseem Shah (1). Quetta were in tatters at 68 for eight in 12.4 overs.

“It feels very good. I made a few mistakes in the first match. But in this match, I bowled the right length balls and that is why I was able to pick up five wickets,” said Ihsan. “The pitch was supporting pacers and support from the fans was also very great and hopefully I can keep performing in the games to come.”

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, who was sent down the order, and Mohammad Husnain then took the score to 99, before the latter became the second victim of Sameen in the 18th over. He was the second highest scorer for Quetta with 22 runs. After an addition of 11 runs, the entire Quetta batting folded with the fall of the wicket of Hafeez for 18 runs that came in 15 balls. He was the second scalp of Abbas.

“We could not start well. In the first 10 overs, we could not get going. We should give credit to them for the way they bowled,” said Sarfaraz. "Hopefully we can bounce back in the matches that remain. We have plenty of pace (in the bowling attack) but if we don't bowl in the right areas, we will not be able to pick wickets,” he added.

Score Board

Multan Sultans won the toss

Quetta Gladiators Innings

Roy c Miller b Ihsanullah 27

Guptill c Pollard b Sameen 7

Bangalzai c Pollard b Afridi 1

Ahmed (c)†b Ihsanullah 2

Akmal c †Rizwan b Ihsanullah 11

Ahmed lbw b Ihsanullah 0

Nawaz lbw b Usama Mir 14

Hafeez c †Rizwan b Afridi 18

Naseem b Ihsanullah 1

Hasnain c †Rizwan b Sameen 22

Thushara not out 0

Extras: b 1, w 6) 7

Total:18.5 Ov 110

Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-33, 3-37, 4-46, 5-46, 6-66, 7-66, 8-68, 9-99, 10-110

Bowling: Hosein 4-0-31-0, Sameen 3-0-20-2, Afridi 3.5-0-27-2, Ihsanullah 4-1-12-5, Mir 4-0-19-1

Multan Sultans Innings

Masood lbw b Thushara 3

Rizwan (c)†not out 28

Rossouw not out 78

Extras:(lb 2) 2

Total:13.3 Ov 111/1

Did not bat: David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Akeal Hosein, Usama Mir, Sameen Gul, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah

Fall of wickets: 1-3

Bowling: Naseem 2-0-6-0, Thushara 2-0-21-1, Hasnain 3-0-29-0, Hafeez 2-0-15-0, Nawaz 2.3-0-28, Ahmed 2-0-10-

Result: Sultans won by 9 wickets

Man of the match: Ihsanullah

Umpires: Asif Yaqoob,Faisal Afridi