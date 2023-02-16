Deadly taboo

The news of the 6th grade student who committed suicide at a school in Hyderabad has left us deeply wounded. Depression and anxiety are on the rise among today’s youth, but mental health is regarded as an issue of least importance in our society.
We desperately need mental health awareness programmes to teach the people about the importance of mental health and to remove the stigma associated with mental health problems. I urge parents to take their children’s mental health seriously and to not think of visiting a psychologist as a taboo.
Mahjabeen Saeed
Karachi
This refers to the letter ‘Another one’ by Shakir Lakhani. One can have different opinions and preferences but...
Political polarization is not unique to Pakistan and can be found in democracies in both developing and developed...
This refers to the letter ‘Thar coal’ by Salman Ahmed Ansari. I fully endorse the views expressed by the writer....
In 2022, Dr Muhammad Aslam Tahir, the ex-chairman of the Pakistan Council for Research in Water Resources , claimed...
Despite the significant progress that has been made in reducing poverty in some parts of the world, many people still...
This letter refers to the news story ‘Another U-turn by PTI chief: Imran now blames Bajwa, not US, for regime change...
Comments