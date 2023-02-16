Deadly taboo

The news of the 6th grade student who committed suicide at a school in Hyderabad has left us deeply wounded. Depression and anxiety are on the rise among today’s youth, but mental health is regarded as an issue of least importance in our society.

We desperately need mental health awareness programmes to teach the people about the importance of mental health and to remove the stigma associated with mental health problems. I urge parents to take their children’s mental health seriously and to not think of visiting a psychologist as a taboo.

Mahjabeen Saeed

Karachi