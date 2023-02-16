On the run

This refers to the letter ‘Another one’ (February 15, 2023) by Shakir Lakhani. One can have different opinions and preferences but the simplest way to judge a leader’s standing and public acceptance is through elections. The PDM government seems in no mood to go to the polls. Even the provincial assembly elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are being delayed without justification. If Imran Khan and his party have lost the trust of the people, as insinuated by the writer, then what does the PDM have to fear from elections?
People have been pushed into poverty by sky-high inflation and unemployment since this government took power. The economy stands ruined with essential imports put on hold due to shortage of dollars. Perhaps, the PDM knows that even a weakened PTI is more than they can handle in this climate.
Shaista Anwar Kirmani
Karachi
