Systemic damage

Political polarization is not unique to Pakistan and can be found in democracies in both developing and developed countries. However, in our case, partisanship almost inevitably leads to deep-seated enmity. Politicians adopt a vengeful stance and seek to manipulate institutions into going after their opponents, undermining the integrity of the system.
This has to change. Allegations and ideological differences are one matter, but a democracy cannot survive if jailing opponents and other vindictive measures are the centre of party platforms.
Muhammad Usama Farooq Cheema
Sargodha
