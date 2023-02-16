This refers to the letter ‘Thar coal’ (February 15, 2023) by Salman Ahmed Ansari. I fully endorse the views expressed by the writer. Thar’s coal deposits are among the most plentiful in the world and can enable us to fill the power gap and still save forex.
The incumbent government needs to chalk out a strategy to utilize indigenous energy resources to the fullest, reducing our chronic dependence on foreign loans and providing relief to the people.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
