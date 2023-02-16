Lemons into lemonade

In 2022, Dr Muhammad Aslam Tahir, the ex-chairman of the Pakistan Council for Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), claimed that our per-capita water availability had declined from 6000 cubic metres in 1947 to 1000 cubic metres. Any improvement on this score in the months since is unlikely. Therefore, it is imperative that our water courses and canals are improved and further solidified to maximize our water resource potential.
Moreover, last year’s floods, despite all the havoc they caused, were a big missed opportunity. The massive amounts of water we got from rain and glacial melt would have been worth billions of dollars had we managed to harness it properly. We should construct several small dams and reservoirs in flood-prone areas like Balochistan and southern Punjab. This will help both avert disaster and reduce water scarcity.
Abbas R Siddiqi
Lahore
