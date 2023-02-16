Fight poverty

Despite the significant progress that has been made in reducing poverty in some parts of the world, many people still struggle to meet their basic needs. In our own country, there are still families who have to make tough choices between paying rent, buying groceries or sending their kids to school.

However, we rarely talk about the people who live in poverty and the challenges they face daily. Poverty affects people in many ways, from their physical and mental health to their ability to secure a job and access opportunities for growth and advancement. We can help those in need by supporting local organizations and charities that are working to alleviate poverty and by raising awareness in order to encourage others to take action.

Mohsin Hassan Khan

Mianwali