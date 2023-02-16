Teaching violence

Although the government stresses the key role education plays in reducing violence and instability, many of our schools are, unfortunately, centres of violence themselves. Corporal punishment, though not as prevalent as in the past, is still a common feature in our education system. We still have a culture that justifies beating students who misbehave or do not meet academic expectations. Not only is this a danger to children but it also inculcates a violent mindset in the young. From an early age they are taught that physical injury is just deserts for rule-breaking or failing to do well. This leads to adults more likely to resort to violence at home and even at work. There should be zero-tolerance for violence in schools, whether it’s among the students or meted out by teachers.
Muhammad Farhan Farooq
Multan
