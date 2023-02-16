Country needs honest, capable leadership: JI chief

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq has said graduates from Islamic seminaries are an asset to the Muslim Ummah, whereas the leadership provided by Western educational institutes has doomed the country.
The JI supremo expressed these views while addressing two ceremonies at religious seminaries in Malir and New Karachi on Wednesday. He said the country had been mortgaged to the IMF as its puppets were ruling over the country. The need of the hour for the country was an honest and capable leadership, he said, adding that the time had come to bring the JI into power in order to bring the country out of the endless crises.
Haq said the nature had bestowed Pakistan with immense resources and the country had the potential to lead the region. The only way forward for Pakistan was an honest and capable leadership. The JI supremo invited religious clerics, Ulema and Muftis to the party for a joint struggle to transform Pakistan into an Islamic welfare state.
