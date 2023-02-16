Sindh Reserve Police to merge with Rapid Response Force

Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon has ordered the merger of the Sindh Reserve Police (SRP) with the Rapid Response Force (RRF). He made the announcement during a high-level meeting he chaired to discuss the future administrative and financial matters of the SRP.

Officials said SRP training, arms and ammunition, equipment and vehicles, finance, billing and logistic support were also discussed. The meeting was informed that the Sindh chief minister and his cabinet have approved the merger, and that a formal notification is awaited.

They said IGP Memon has ordered his subordinates to set up the required resources by sorting out the available resources, and also prepare recommendations on the required resources that should be sent immediately.

He also ordered the logistics AIG to prepare recommendations pertaining to each sector of the SRP, including the provision of water cannons, motorbikes, other vehicles and equipment, etc.

The police chief said advertisements should be published for the commencement of recruitment on merit in the RRF, adding that the committee constituted to finalise all the matters related to the merger should ensure all the possible steps.

The committee comprises the operations additional IGP, the Sindh headquarters DIG, the RRF DIG, the Sindh establishment DIG, and the estate & management, logistics and establishment AIGs.

Street crime

Karachi police chief Javed Alam Odho chaired a meeting of cooperation between the King’s Forensics and the Sindh police that was organised by Fauzia Tariq at the Karachi Police Office (KPO).

The meeting was attended by former Sindh IGP Niaz Ahmed Siddiqui, the Sindh training DIGP, the KPO investigation AIGP, the Central Police Office (CPO) forensic AIGP, all the Karachi Range investigation SSPs, and CPO Training DSP Malik Tariq.

Addl IGP Odho briefed the meeting about street crime in the city and the steps being taken to prevent it. Siddiqui gave a briefing on the phased homicide forensic criminal investigation.

He highlighted the importance of using different sections in the registration of FIRs. He also highlighted the importance of crime scene investigation, legal requirements and the use of modern technology.

Fauzia briefed the meeting about murder investigations. She talked about forensic methods of determining the cause and duration of death, covering all types of death. The city police chief thanked all the participants at the conclusion of the meeting. He also encouraged them to bring forward positive recommendations and suggestions.