Graft reference against Rauf Siddiqui, others returned to NAB

An accountability court on Wednesday returned a graft reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against former Sindh commerce and industries minister Rauf Siddiqui and others to the corruption watchdog over lack of jurisdiction.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader, along with seven others, was booked over alleged 372 illegal appointments to the Sindh Small Industries Corporation between 2008 and 2012, causing a loss of Rs420 million to the national exchequer.

The other accused included the then managing directors of the corporation – Mushtaq Ali and Mohammad Abid – and five directors – Sarwat Fahim, Muhammad Naeem, Syed Ayaz Hussain, Syed Umeed Ali Shah and Umer Bux. Two accused Mushtaq and Umer have passed away.

Siddiqui and Hussain moved applications before Accountability Court-II Judge Aalia Latif Unar, challenging the jurisdiction of the court in the wake of the National Accountability (Amendment) Act, 2022.

The judge announced her order after hearing arguments from both defence and prosecution sides, ruling that the case did not fall within the ambit of this court because the amount involved in it was less than Rs500 million. She ordered that the reference be returned to the national graft buster to file it before the relevant forum according to the law.

Advocate Shaukat Hayat and Kamran Alam, the counsel for the applicants, argued that the court had no jurisdiction to hear the case following the amendments made to the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 as the loss the accused were alleged to have caused to the exchequer was less than Rs500 million. They pleaded with the judge to return the case to the bureau. The NAB prosecutor didn’t oppose the applications stating that the accountability law was not applicable in the present case after the amendment.

In 2019, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against Siddiqui and seven others for causing a Rs420 million loss to the national exchequer by making illegal appointments in the corporation between 2008 and 2012.

According to the anti-graft watchdog, the MQM-P leader, when he was serving as the provincial minister for industries and commerce, allegedly made around 372 appointments against the code and merit in collusion with the other accused. The NAB said that most of the appointments were made on a political basis.