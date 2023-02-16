First digital census to begin on March 1

Sindh’s chief secretary on Wednesday said that Pakistan’s first digital census will be held from March 1 to April 1, for which the provincial government has made all the requisite security and other administrative arrangements.

CS Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput presided over a meeting of the provincial coordination committee at the Sindh Secretariat to discuss the digital census. Home Secretary Saeed Ahmed Mangrejo, Census Commissioner Rafiq Ahmed Buriro, School Education Secretary Ghulam Akbar Laghari, and all the commissioners and deputy commissioners attended the meeting.

Rajput said a census is very important in any country because it provides information about population size and economic conditions, and its results are used for future policy planning, resource allocation, constituency delimitation, etc. “All buildings, including houses, schools and hospitals, will be geo-tagged in the digital census.”

He said 43,838 census blocks have been formed in 30 districts of the province, and committees have been constituted at district and Taluka levels to supervise the entire process and ensure the smooth completion of the digital census. He directed all the divisional commissioners to ensure that the digital census is also carried out in the flood-affected areas of the province.

Buriro informed the meeting that the self-enumeration phase will be carried out from February 20 to March 3, during which people can visit the relevant website to provide their details, which will be verified later by the field teams.

He said that 30,000 tablet computers have been provided for the digital census in the province, adding that the training of 28,706 enumerators has been completed. The meeting was told that the National Database & Registration Authority has purchased 126,000 tablets to conduct the census.