Former SHO obtains bail in kidnapping for ransom case

An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday granted pre-arrest bail to a former station house officer in a kidnapping for ransom case. Imran Mehmood, ex-SHO of the Yousuf Plaza police station, along with others, has been booked for his alleged involvement in the abduction of an Afghan national for ransom.

The police officer, who had reportedly fled to Punjab after the registration of the case, moved an application before the ATC, seeking pre-arrest bail to avoid his arrest. The ATC-II judge granted him bail against a surety of Rs50,000 with a direction to join the ongoing investigation. The hearing was put off until February 20 for confirmation of the bail or otherwise. The IO was also told to appear on the next date along with a police file.

Last week, the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) of the Karachi police had recovered Zia-ul-Haq, who had been kidnapped from the Afghan Basti area on the night of February 6. An FIR was registered at the Gulshan-e-Maymar police station on the complaint of Haq’s brother, namely Rahimullah, who is a seminary teacher. The complainant said an amount of Rs5 million was demanded in ransom for Haq’s release, while the deal was finalised in Rs600,000. The middleman, Abdul Latif, who made the deal between the victim’s family and the abductors, was arrested late on Friday night. Later, an AVCC team recovered the abductee from the Yousuf Plaza police station on information provided by Abdul Latif.