Doctor falls to death in hospital lift after giving birth to baby

A doctor died after she fell off a stretcher when the elevator of a private hospital collapsed in Karimabad on Wednesday.

According to the Gulberg police, Samia, wife of Ashar, was being brought down from the second floor of the hospital when apparently the stretcher overturned due to carelessness and she fell in the elevator shaft.

Relatives of the woman told the police that the woman was being shifted to the general ward after giving birth to a baby girl. She was a doctor and employed at a private hospital in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. The heirs told the police that they did not want to take any legal action.