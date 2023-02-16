Doctor falls to death in hospital lift after giving birth to baby

A doctor died after she fell off a stretcher when the elevator of a private hospital collapsed in Karimabad on Wednesday.
According to the Gulberg police, Samia, wife of Ashar, was being brought down from the second floor of the hospital when apparently the stretcher overturned due to carelessness and she fell in the elevator shaft.
Relatives of the woman told the police that the woman was being shifted to the general ward after giving birth to a baby girl. She was a doctor and employed at a private hospital in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. The heirs told the police that they did not want to take any legal action.
18th Emerging TalentThe VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by graduates from art institutions...
Senior medical and public health professionals from Sindh and Balochistan have urged the authorities to restore the...
A man was killed and two others, including a girl, wounded in a firing incident in Karachi’s Ghazi Town area on...
Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has said graduates from Islamic seminaries are an asset to the Muslim Ummah,...
Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon has ordered the merger of the Sindh Reserve Police with the Rapid Response Force...
The Sindh High Court has issued a decree against the Karachi Development Authority and other defendants in sum of...
Comments