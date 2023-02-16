CM urges Wapda to ensure completion of K-IV project by 2024

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister for Water Khursheed Shah in a meeting on Wednesday agreed to settle all the outstanding water-related issues between the Centre and the province, including those related to the K-IV, RBOD I & III, and Hub Canal projects.

The meeting held at the CM House was also attended by Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) Chairman Gen (retd) Sajjad Ghani, Water Resources Secretary Hassan Nasir Jami (via video link), Joint Secretary Maher Ali Shah, GM North Masood Soomro, K-IV Project Director Aamir Mughal, Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Planning and Development Board Chairman Hassan Naqvi, Finance Secretary Sajid Jamal Abro, Local Government Secretary Najam Shah, Irrigation Secretary Sohail Qureshi and others.

K-IV project

The meeting was told that the Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme K-IV Phase-I that would ensure supply of 260 million gallons per day was being constructed in Malir and Thatta districts with the objective to provide a sustainable water transmission system from its more-than-100-kilometre away source of the Keenjhar Lake to three reservoirs around the city to feed Karachi’s water supply and distribution network.

Murad said the project would enable the water supply system to meet the requirements of domestic, commercial and industrial users. He added that the execution of the project had already been late, and it should be expedited.

The federal water minister told the meeting that there were issues of land availability and right of way along with some court cases that had been delaying the execution of the K-IV project. To this, the CM directed the chief secretary to get all the issues of land and court cases cleared so that work on the project could be accelerated.

The CM was told that the tender for different components of the K-IV project had been awarded and work was about to start.

RBOD-I & III

The meeting was told that Wapda had completed work on Right Bank Outfall Drain (RBOD) I & III in June 2020 but the project was yet to be taken over by the Sindh government.

The CM said there were some defects in the RBOD project and last year’s heavy rains and floods had further damaged its structure, due to which the project could not be taken over by the provincial authorities.

After a thorough discussion, it was decided that a joint team of Wapda and the Sindh irrigation department would conduct a survey of the project and submit their report in order to take the decision.

Hub Dam

Khursheed pointed out that there were some liabilities of over Rs1 billion on account of the operation and maintenance of the Hub Dam payable by the Sindh government.

To this, the CM directed the local government department to reconcile the liabilities and put up the case for payment to Wapda.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Murad urged Wapda authorities to expedite work on the K-IV project so that it could be completed by 2024.