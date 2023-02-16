Deadline to encash bonds extended

KARACHI: The government has extended the deadline to encash/redeem prize bonds of Rs7,500, Rs15,000, Rs25,000, and Rs40,000 till June 30, 2023.

Earlier, the center had fixed a deadline of June 30, 2022.

“Considering that some of the prize bond holders could not get their bonds redeemed, a final opportunity has been given for encashment of prize bonds till 30th June 2023,” an official press release stated.

The investors of the aforesaid prize bonds can encash at face value, convert to premium prize bonds of Rs25,000 and/or Rs40,000 (Registered), and can also replace with Special Savings Certificates (SSC) or Defense Savings Certificates (DSC).

The prize bonds can be redeemed from SBP Banking Services Corporation office and branches of commercial banks across the country till June 30, 2023. The SBP has issued necessary instructions to commercial banks to accept requests from general public for encashment or exchange of the prize bonds till the extended date.

The general public holding the bonds was encouraged to avail the final opportunity and get their holdings redeemed before the new deadline. The prize bonds shall not be en-cashable or exchangeable after the expiry of the extended date.