Zindigi celebrates youth festival

KARACHI: Zindigi, powered by JS Bank, sponsored a seven-day Pakistan Youth Festival hosted by The Art Council of Pakistan.

The festival was aimed to showcase the artistic talent and professionalism of the country’s youth. Zindigi and the Arts Council of Pakistan shared a common goal of creating a brighter future for the youth of Pakistan.

The festival was a testament to the strength of the youth and their ability to impact the world positively through their creative expression. The Art Council of Pakistan will continue to provide a platform for young artists to share their voices and positively impact society.

Noman Azhar, chief officer at Zindigi, stated, “Zindigi, driven by a focus on youth empowerment and change, is dedicated to supporting the next generation’s success. As a youth-oriented brand, Zindigi is taking proactive steps to help young people achieve their goals and was happy to partner with the Arts Council to express their creativity through art.”

Waqas Anis, chief digital officer at JS Bank, attended the event on behalf of CO Zindigi and appreciated the artistic blend and display at events.

The closing ceremony, a musical concert featuring prominent musicians including Ali Azmat, Sahir Ali Bagga, Ahmed Jahanzeb, Natasha Baig, Wahab Bugti, Ahsan Bari, Arman Rahim, and Afaq Adnan, was a spectacular finale to the event. Different Art competitions and two special competitions of painting and photography were also held to further explore the talents of the country’s youth.