Stay ahead of competition

LAHORE: Businesses that innovate stay ahead of competitors; as innovation is crucial for sustained growth of industries particularly the SME sector that is rapidly losing its domestic and foreign markets to more innovative imported products.

Absence of innovation is the malaise that has plagued the local industries. Most of the entrepreneurs limit innovation to bringing up new products.

Meaningful innovation is about coming up with solutions to customers’ problems. Imported products are fascinating to local buyers due to their innovative designs, packing, colour or finish.

Successful firms prefer incremental innovation under which the existing product is regularly improved by adding new features, removing a feature, combining two products into one, separating one product into two, substituting components or materials, reducing component size, embedding the product into another or adding complementary functions.

The SMEs enlarge their markets through these small innovations in design and ease of use. The SMEs must first strengthen themselves by exploring both domestic and foreign markets that are not occupied by other companies.

Pakistan’s narrow export markets reveal that all entrepreneurs small or big are concentrating their efforts in already discovered markets and are competing with each other in already saturated markets. SMEs could find better response for their products from clothing to home appliances in low developed economies.

Innovators must realise that any innovation has to meet either customers’ needs or wants. Any innovation addressing a stronger need or want desired by a large number of people stands a higher chance of success.

However, many innovations that met either a strong want or need could still fail. Successful innovations additionally require triggers, specifically, a market shift and the required technology.

Innovators have to ensure that both the technology and markets are ready.

Companies which want to innovate also need to create a culture of innovation within the organisation.

Local home appliance industry wiped out foreign competition at the start of this century by introducing innovative designs and new features in television sets and refrigerators. However, the foreign competitors have now started regaining their market by improving on the features introduced by local manufacturers that stopped innovation after wiping out competition.

Pakistan's textile industry has failed to make its mark in the global textile market because the exporters do not make their own design nor fashion clothing, they simply produce clothing for big chains at a low price.

Many companies, particularly those eyeing export markets are adopting certifications such as Six Sigma or ISO 9001 which put in place standard processes for people to follow. These procedures do facilitate companies to achieve operational efficiency; however, these certification systems often end up stifling innovation.

If the core management and staff are required to follow rules all the time, then entrepreneurs should forget that they would be innovative. It is by responsibly breaking some rules that you are able to think out of the box and innovate.

All companies face the tough balancing act between improving operational efficiencies and providing an environment and culture for creating innovations.

Companies that find the magic balancing formula will certainly emerge as winners in the innovation game.

Every new successful innovation disrupts the market. Many new entrepreneurs with lower capital have uprooted established companies in the world. Currently, the majority of fortune 500 companies are owned by innovators that replaced 50 year old companies.