PTCL Group posts net loss of Rs7.8 billion in 2022

KARACHI: PTCL Group has declared a net loss of Rs7.8 billion in 2022, driven by an increase its cost of services, administrative and general expenses, and taxation.

In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the group posted a net loss of Rs7.8 billion, down from a profit of Rs2.5 billion in 2021.

PTCL Group’s revenue increased by 10.2 percent year on year (YoY) to Rs151.6 billion in 2022, mainly driven by performance in the consumer segment led by fixed broadband, mobile data, and wholesale and business solutions, along with microfinance services.

The group’s profitability remained under pressure due to significant hike in power and fuel tariffs, devaluation of the Pak rupee against the dollar, higher interest rates, and other costs associated with the acquisition of 4G spectrum and related network rollout.

On the other hand, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) continued a strong performance throughout 2022, with a revenue of Rs83.4 billion for the year 2022, 8.6 percent higher than 2021, driven by a growth in broadband and wholesale and business solutions segments.

The company posted operating profit of Rs4.9 billion, 17 percent higher as compared to 2021. It posted a net profit of Rs9 billion, highest since 2013, and 31.7 percent higher as compared to last year.

PTCL continued to upgrade its existing infrastructure and network, besides expanding its premium FTTH internet Flash Fiber across the country to offer seamless connectivity for greater customer experience. Prompt deployment of FTTH and strong performance in corporate and wholesale segments were the cornerstone in PTCL’s topline growth, which along with focus on cost optimisation programme, had significantly increased the company’s profitability, it said.

PTCL fixed broadband business showed 12.2 percent YoY growth propelled by the aggressive FTTH expansion. Flash Fiber showed unprecedented growth of 102.7 percent, taking lion’s share of the market’s net adds, whereas PTCL IPTV segment also grew by 8.1 percent YoY. Voice and wireless broadband segments witnessed a decline due to conversion of customers to OTT services and competition from cellular operators.

The business services segment continued its momentum sustaining market leadership in IP bandwidth, cloud, data center, and other ICT services segments. PTCL’s enterprise business grew by 18.8 percent as compared to the last year, while carrier and wholesale business continued its growth momentum and achieved 11 percent overall revenue growth.

The international voice revenue increased by 8.5 percent in 2022, as compared to the last year. Its overall business solutions revenue grew by 12.5 percent on year-on-year basis.