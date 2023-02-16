RCET cut to hurt five-exporting sectors: PHMA

KARACHI: Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) on Wednesday asked the government to continue the Regionally Competitive Energy Tariff (RCET) for the five export-oriented sectors to keep Pakistani products competitive in the global market.

PHMA Patron In-Chief Muhammad Jawed Bilwani said that the exporting sector was the only one performing and earning foreign exchange in the current economic situation, and abolishing RCET for the five-export oriented industries would make exports uncompetitive in the international market.

Value-added textile exporters have also expressed their dismay at the news that the government has decided to abolish RCET for export industries. If the decision is implemented, it would raise the energy tariff 34.31 percent to Rs1,100 from Rs819 previously, and 30 percent for captive power of export industries from Rs852 to Rs1,100 retrospectively from January 1, 2023.

The government has also decided to increase the electricity tariff for exporting industries from March 2023. These decisions could make the textile-export industries unviable and lead to massive closures and layoffs.

It should be noted that 50 percent of SME textile export-industries have already closed their production and shut-down their operations in the wake of economic uncertainty, alarming fluctuations in dollar/rupee, and shortage of raw materials needed to manufacture goods meant for exports owing to restrictions on opening of credit letters by the government.

Thus, any imprudent decision to discontinue RCET for the five export-oriented sectors would be disastrous and also destroy the relentless struggle and efforts made by the exporters to enhance exports.

Textile exports were at the top with the highest share of 61 percent in total exports, which amounted to $19.4 billion in 2021-22. PHMA that represents knitwear in the textile group achieved the highest growth and enhancement in exports at $5.1 billion in 2021-22, up 26.5 percent.

PHMA Central Chairman Babar Khan said, “The sitting government must continue RCET for the export-industries to provide level-playing field; any imprudent decision will destroy exports with complete onus on the government.”

Bilwani and Khan jointly said that exports could not be enhanced unless the government stops its dependency on lending organisations and loans and instead decides for self-sustainability by encouraging and relying on its local business community and citizens.

Bilwani called on the government to rely on Pakistani exporters, who have been earning foreign exchange for the country instead of depending on international lending organisations.

“The government must create an enabling and conducive environment so that the business community can establish export industries to earn valuable foreign exchange for Pakistan,” he added.