Stocks gain as rupee recovers

Stocks ended higher on Wednesday with financial and energy shares staging a recovery as the rupee strengthened against the US dollar.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index gained 176.70 points or 0.43 percent to close at 41,326.86 points. The highest index of the day remained at 41,450.16 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 40,920.01 points.

KSE-30 index also increased by 153.28 points or 0.99 percent to close at 15,568.68 points.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said a positive session was witnessed at the PSX. “The benchmark index opened in the red zone although during the first half of the day investors' involvement remained sluggish as they adopted for cautious approach knowing mini budget approval in today’s national assembly is awaited," the brokerage said in a post market note. "However, in the last trading hours bulls took charge and drove the index to reach an intraday high of 307.60 points to finish in the green.”

Traded shares dropped by 50 million shares to 137.377 million shares from 187.532 million shares. The trading value dropped to Rs6.115 billion from Rs7.858 billion.

Market capital expanded to Rs6.485 trillion from Rs6.480 trillion. Out of 321 companies active in the session, 149 closed in green, 156 in red and 16 remained unchanged.

Analyst Muhammad Arbash at Topline Securities said equities closed positively where the benchmark settled 0.43 percent up.

"A range-bound activity was witnessed at the bourse where the market made an intraday high of 307 points and a low of 231 points."

Major positive contributors in the trading session were SYS, HUBC, HBL, OGDC and UBL which cumulatively added 211 points.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Bata (Pak), which rose by Rs80 to Rs1,880 per share, followed by Sapphire Tex., which increased by Rs79.91 to Rs1,179.90 per share.

A significant decline was noted in shares of Unilever Foods, which fell by Rs1,574.50 to Rs19,426 per share, followed by Pak Services, which decreased by Rs134.44 to Rs1,658.21 per share.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed higher led by scrips across the board as rupee recovery continues on likely IMF deal.

"Strong financial results and speculations over proposed strong corporate payouts in the oil & gas sector to settle circular debt crises played key role in the bullish activity."

However, midsession pressure remained on Fitch ratings downgrading Pakistan's long-term foreign currency issuer default rating to CCC- and uncertainty over the outcome of Finance Supplementary Bill 2023.

Sectors contributing to the performance included technology & communication (+72.9 points), E&P’s (+65.5 points), power generation & distribution (+51.8 points), cement (+38.2 points), and automobile assembler (+21.1 points).

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 12.584 million shares which increased by on paisa to Rs1.24 per share. It was followed by Cnergyico PK with 7.819 million shares that increased by two paisas to Rs3.71 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Hub Power Co., Oil & Gas Dev., TRG Pak Ltd, Maple Leaf, Pak Petroleum, Bank Al-Habib, Sui South Gas and Sui North Gas.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 42.658 million shares from 61.954 million shares.