No money raised from PIBs auction

KARACHI: The government on Wednesday was unable to raise any funds through an auction of Pakistan Investment bonds (PIBs) on investors' demand for higher returns on the papers.

The bids for three-year, five-year, and 10-year were rejected by the government, while no bids were received for 15, 20, and 30 years papers, according to the SBP’s auction result.

The auction target for the PIBs was Rs100 billion.

“Market demanding higher yields because of heightening expectations of a further hike in interest rates soon,” said Mustafa Mustansir, head of research at Taurus Securities.

The cash-strapped government has been forced to expand its borrowing from both local and foreign sources in order to maintain its economy. The inflows of foreign currency remained dry as a result of the stalled IMF loan programme and a lack of foreign funding from other bilateral and multilateral creditors.

Due to income deficiencies, the government needs to borrow additional money from domestic banks to finance its budget deficit, which grew by 23 percent annually to Rs1.7 trillion in the first half of FY2023.

The government continues to aggressively borrow money from banks through treasury bills and PIBs auctions to cover its increasing expenses at high-interest rates.