Rupee moves up for 2nd consecutive session

KARACHI: The rupee extended gains for the second straight day on Wednesday, rising 0.74 percent against the dollar in the interbank market.

The rupee ended at 265.38 per dollar, compared with Tuesday’s close of 267.34. During the last two sessions, the currency gained 4 rupees or 1.50 percent versus the greenback.

Dealers said that the rupee has recently gained ground because of an uptick in inflows brought in by exporters selling dollars.

“While the importers are dealing with a twin issue of increasing import costs and limitations on opening letters of credit, the exporters find the exchange rate to be perfect for selling their dollar holdings,” a currency dealer said.

“The gap between the interbank, open, and grey markets has shrunk since the lifting of currency controls later last month, which promotes exporter inflows and remittances from Pakistanis working abroad. This has improved dollar supplies in the market,” the dealer added.

The local unit appreciated by 2.50 rupees to close at 268.50 per dollar in the open market.

There is another factor driving the increase in supplies in the foreign exchange market, according to Zafar Paracha, secretary general of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan.

“The exchange firms are selling the interbank market $10 million per day. In the open market, there is little demand for foreign currency, thus the majority of sellers are arriving,” Paracha said.

Once the stalled International Monetary Fund programme is restarted, he expects that the rupee will continue to gain and trade between 250 and 255 versus the greenback.