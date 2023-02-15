Drive against illegal buildings underway

On the directions of the Director General Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, the Enforcement Squad of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has carried out an operation against unauthorised/illegal commercial buildings and demolished one such commercial building on Defence Road Rawalpindi near Fazil Street, the RDA Spokesman said.

He said that the Enforcement Squad of RDA led by incharge/assistant director of building control, deputy incharge, building inspectors, and others carried out the operation against illegal commercial buildings.

He said that the owners of the above-mentioned demolished property namely Khalid Ahmad was illegally constructing a commercial building without the approval of No Objection Certificates (NOC), plans, and maps and violated the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2021.

He said that the DG RDA has directed the LU&BC Wing to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorised constructions, and commercial activities without any fear or favour.

He said that the DG RDA has also directed the Building Control Wing to conduct a survey regarding fees and charges for approval of illegal residential and commercial buildings, commercialisation, complementary maps, and plans of buildings and regularise all illegal residential cum commercial buildings in the controlled areas of RDA. The general public should also show moral responsibility and remove every type of encroachments as much as they can, so that they could avoid any further loss, he added.