Envoy urges exporters to join trade delegation to Ethiopia

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula on Tuesday urged the Pakistani rice exporters to explore the Ethiopian market by joining in a five-day trade delegation flying to his country on March 5.

However, the REAP needed to develop a strategic framework to better compete with the other competitors which were selling the quality rice at affordable rates. The ambassador said the rice exporters could play their due role in boosting the exports of their country by exporting the edibles to the markets of East Africa.

Pakistan and Ethiopia had signed a trade agreement today to formalize the trade between two countries, he added.