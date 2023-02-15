Desilting of Khanpur Dam starts today

RAWALPINDI: The annual cleaning of Khanpur Dam Canal will continue from today (Wednesday)till February 25, 2023, during which the water supply from the reservoir will be less than usual, Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Managing Director Muhammad Tanvir has warned locals here on Friday.

According to Wasa, six million gallons per day will be reduced to 3 million gallons per day. Giving details, he has said that the annual thorough cleaning of the Khanpur Dam Canal is done in the month of February with the main objective of eliminating the obstructions and leakages in the flow of water in the canal. Good cleaning work Managing Director (Wasa) and Cantonment Board are working together and will be finalised in the next ten days. During this time, water supply will be suspended in various areas of Rawalpindi, these areas include Pirwadhai, Dhoke Mangtal, Dhoke Hasu, Khayaban-Sir-Syed, Shamsabad, and Double Road areas. Water supply to these populations will be less than usual. Therefore, citizens are requested to use water carefully during these days and store water for urgent needs. Finally, the managing director of Wasa has said that the cleaning work should be completed as soon as possible.