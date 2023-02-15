Efforts to complete parking plazas by June

ISLAMABAD: The civic agency is trying to complete work on six parking plazas by June to provide parking facilities to visitors in some of the busiest commercial centres of the federal capital.

According to the details, each parking plaza would now also have a mini shopping area, food courts, and cinema to attract people. Every parking plaza would have around 5 to 8 floors for the maximum parking limit. The rooftops of parking plazas would be reserved for gardening for a better environment.

The official statistics showed that some 7000,000 vehicles ply on roads daily, out of which almost half come from other cities of the country. The increasing number of vehicles has caused parking problems, especially in commercial areas. This number is likely to increase as people spend more on cars and bikes for their comfort. That is why the local administration needs to take proper measures to combat the parking issues in commercial areas.

It is pertinent to mention here that it is essential for all builders to construct basement parking spaces in shopping malls and plazas. On the contrary, the place is used for commercial purposes, and vehicles are parked in adjacent spaces that cause alarming traffic situations, particularly on days with heavy traffic loads.

Limited public transport and expensive cab rides have also increased the need for personal vehicles and eventually increased the issue of parking in commercial areas. An official said “We are completely aware of the increasing parking problems in Islamabad and making sincere efforts to resolve this issue.”

“We want a sustainable solution to the problems of the residents and traders of the capital city. All possible measures are being taken to make the Islamabad a model for the other cities of the country. The projects are underway to provide parking areas in markets and commercial areas,” he said.