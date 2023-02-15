IMF diktat: More rise in gas price likely from July 1

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has asked the government to give its guideline to OGRA by March-April before the next determination for gas prices for the financial year 2024. The Fund wants the government to recover the prior years’ shortfall of Rs577 billion piled up from 2013 to 2022 and Rs200 billion for the costly RLNG diverted to the domestic sector. The total stock of Rs777 billion will be recovered from the end gas consumers from July 1, 2023 in a staggered manner.

“The new prescribed price of gas stands at Rs1,052 and OGRA will increase the gas price more than the prescribed price for the Financial Year 2024 from July 1, 2023. This will be done to recover the price of the stock of Rs577 billion in a staggered form over the next 2-3 years,” senior officials of the Energy Ministry told The News.

As far as the Rs200 billion stock is concerned, piled up because of LNG diversion to the domestic sector and non-recovery from residential consumers, the government will issue the guidelines to OGRA by March-April as per the timeline given by the IMF. The regulator could come up with its determination in June to be implemented from July 1, 2023. The government is thinking of imposing a limited WACOG (weighted average cost of gas) to recover the cost of RLNG amounting to Rs200 billion from end residential consumers under new guidelines to be extended to OGRA. However, the ECC decision that took place on February 13 (Monday) to increase the gas prices for 6 months from January 1, 2023, to June 30, 2023 will not only plug the monthly flow of Rs18-20 billion into the circular debt of Rs1.3 trillion in the gas sector but will also help both the gas utilities to recover Rs310 billion, which is the revenue requirement of gas companies in the remaining period of current fiscal 2022-23. Under prior action to restore the IMF’s stalled loan program, the relevant authorities told The News, the government had increased the gas prices up to Rs112.2 percent with 12 domestic slab categories, not with 10 slabs. They said that the IMF had exerted pressure to implement the gas pricing formula with 12 domestic slabs as recommended by the World Bank and the government had conceded to it.

“However, in the ECC decision, 10 domestic slabs (4 protected and 6 non-protected) were mentioned, which is not correct. It will be 4 protected and 8 non-protected when this issue would be taken up in the federal cabinet for approval and Ogra will issue the notification with 12 domestic slabs.” The Petroleum Division earlier proposed the gas pricing formally based on 9 domestic consumers’ slabs but the Finance Division reduced it to 6 slabs. However, the IMF insisted that gas pricing should be based on what the World bank had recommended i.e. gas pricing formula based on 12 slabs like the electric power tariff, which is also based on 12 domestic slabs.

The officials said that in the media reports, the decision on gas price increase from January 1, 2023 had not been interpreted very well as the government had reduced the gas tariff for two categories in the protected slab categories by 33.3 percent for consumers, who will consume gas up to 0.6hm3. This is how they will now pay Rs200 per MMbtu instead of the existing tariff of Rs300 per MMbtu. Likewise, the ECC also reduced the tariff of the last category consumers in 4 protected slabs, who will consume gas up to 0.9hm3 by 16.60 percent to Rs250 per MMBtu from Rs300 per MMbtu. And on top of it, the government has also not increased the gas tariff for Roti Tandoor, which stays unchanged at Rs697 per MMbtu. So the roti price could not go up because of fuel cost. The officials said that the gas tariff on the Roti Tandoor has not been increased since 2015. However, the government in July 2018 increased the gas price for Roti Tandoor but it rolled it back in November 2018. So the gas price for Roti Tandoor has not increased since 2015.

The officials said that in the 6 protected domestic consumers slabs mentioned in the ECC decision, two slabs are mistakenly missing. The last two categories of protected slabs such as 0.25 hm3 and 0.6 hm3 are also included in non-protected residential slabs. This is how the non-protected slabs are 8 in number. And if 4 protected slabs are added, the total slabs number goes up to 12.