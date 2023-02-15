General elections should be held at same time: PMLN leader

ISLAMABAD: PMLN leader Malik Ahmad Khan says PTI Chief Imran Khan’s recent statement about foreign intervention has exposed his fake cypher narrative.
Addressing the media in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said Imran Khan has committed crime with the country and nation by creating a fake cypher story which damaged our diplomatic relations. He said the crime was disloyalty with the Constitution and his oath. He said Imran Khan had violated Article 95 of the Constitution by dissolving the National Assembly after submission of a motion of no-confidence against him.
Regarding next general elections, Ahmad Khan said logically free and fair general elections in two provinces were not possible in the absence of an unbiased caretaker setup of the federal government. He said to keep the election cycle smooth general elections to the National Assembly and provincial assemblies should be held at the same time.
