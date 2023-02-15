KP police short of 77 senior officers

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have been facing an alarming shortage of officers, currently, 77 officers from BS-18 to BS-21 are not available.

The total number of sanction posts in the province from BS-18 to BS-21 is 198 but only 121 officers are available. Around, four officers of BS-21, 15 of BS-20, 17 of BS-19, and 85 officers of Grade 18 are posted in the province.

According to sources, the provincial government has taken up the issue with the federal government to address the acute shortage of officers so that the operational capability of units established to curb militancy is maintained.

“This is having a direct impact on the fight against the recent wave of terrorism in the province. The provincial government has approached the federal government to overcome the shortage of officers immediately,” one of the officials said.

At present, the province is facing a shortage of two Grade 21 officers and junior officers have been posted to these senior positions. KP police have six sanctions posts in Grade 21. Similarly, eight posts of Grade 20 are vacant against sanctioned posts of 23, on which junior officers have been temporarily posted.

Likewise, 40 posts of BS-19 are vacant against the 57 sanctioned posts. There is a shortage of 27 police officers of Grade-18 in the province while sanction posts of Grade-18 are 112, due to which junior officers have been posted.

One of the police officers told this correspondent that in view of the current wave of terrorism, the provincial government has been requested to take up this issue with the federal government to transfer senior PSP officers to overcome the shortage of police officers in the province. The federal government recently replaced Moazzam Jah Ansari and appointed senior police officer Akhtar Hayat Gandapur as the IGP of the province.