Seven terrorists killed in N Waziristan encounter

PESHAWAR: Seven terrorists were killed during an encounter in North Waziristan, police said Tuesday.

Three suspected terrorists — arrested by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) — were being shifted to Bannu from Miranshah when the militants attacked the police convoy on the Mir Ali Road.

“The cops retaliated and an encounter took place. Security forces also reached the spot and helped repulse the attack,” an official said, adding, “The attackers hurled hand grenades and used automatic weapons during the encounter damaging the CTD vehicles.

“Four assailants and three of those already in custody were killed in the exchange of fire. Two security personnel also sustained injuries,” the official said. Three of the four slain attackers were identified as Irshadullah, Abdul Rehman and Meherdin belonging to different small groups of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. They were wanted by the police in connection with attacks on police and security forces in the past.